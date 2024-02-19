Burying your dog from 250 euros in Malaga's own pet cemetery will be possible from April

Pilar R. Quirós Malaga Monday, 19 February 2024, 14:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Pet owners in Malaga will be able to bury their beloved furry friend at the province's first public pet cemetery from April after it passed final approval.

The city hall's environment commission this Monday gave the final tick of approval for the project, which will be set up in Malaga's Parque Cementerio (Parcemasa) and is expected to open in two months. It passed with Partido Popular's votes in favour of the project, despite the Socialist party, Vox and Con Málaga voting against it.

Parcemasa's fees, which the Socialist party said it does not agree with are as follows: The cremation of pets weighing less than 30kg will cost 170 euros, and those weighing more than 30kg will cost 190 euros, according to the list of prices. The burial of pets, under or over 30kg, for 10 years will cost 250 euros, which can be paid annually at 25 euros. If the number of years of burial is increased to two decades it will cost 350 euros, and if the owner chooses 30 years it will rise to 425 euros.

The council has also changed its local bylaws so that animal cremation and burial services can be carried out at the city's cemetery, managed by Parcemasa. The project has involved an investment of just over one million euros. It will have a main reception area, administrative office and toilets, as well as a crematorium and farewell room. The site will also include a green space for the releasing of ashes, and a burial area. In addition to cremations and burials, the cemetery will also offer other services such as the transfer of dead animals, funeral ceremonies, the rental of niches and columbaria or the de-registration of pets.

According to the city hall, Malaga is the Andalusian province with the largest number of pets, with more than 350,000 registered. It also conducted a survey where, according to the findings, 89% of people who own dogs would use the services offered by Parcemasa: cremation (64%), burial (54%), niche rental (42%), columbarium rental (45%), transfer (44%) and farewell ceremony (39%).