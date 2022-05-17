Bunbury cancels his farewell concert tour because of health problems The artist was due to perform in Malaga in August but it looks as if he is retiring from the stage earlier than expected

Enrique Bunbury has announced that he is cancelling his farewell tour because of health problems, and is retiring from the stage earlier than expected. According to his post on Twitter on Sunday, the problems he has been suffering with his throat and breathing have got worse, so he is unable to continue with 'El último tour', which he began a few days ago in New York.

"I thought it was under control, but it is totally out of my hands and my wishes," he said.

He had planned to perform in a large number of Spanish cities, including Malaga on 6 August as part of the 101 Music Festival Costa del Sol. Other concerts had been organised in Cadiz, Murcia, Mallorca, Pontevedra, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Granada, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville.