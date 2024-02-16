Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Anne Hernandez in 2019. SUR
Brexpats in Spain president Anne Hernández dies

The Mijas Costa resident, at the helm of the organisation since it began in 2016, died in hospital after a short illness

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 15:11

Brexpats in Spain International has announced this Friday, 16 February, that the organisation's president, Anne Hernandez, has died in hospital after a short illness.

"RIP. Anne. You will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family," said vice-president Richard Hill on social media.

The retired university lecturer had been at the helm of Brexpats in Spain since it was founded in 2016 to keep British residents informed of their rights and responsibilities prior to the UK's exit from the EU.

Anne, a well-known Mijas Costa resident, was awarded an MBE for services to British nationals in 2021, an award that she received from British Ambassador Hugh Elliott last year.

"A celebration of Anne’s life and work will be held at a later date," said the vice-president. "Brexpats in Spain will continue to provide our services as Anne would have wished."

