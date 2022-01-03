Brexit spurs an increase of British residents registered in Malaga Many of the province's newest residents are British pensioners

Monday, 3 January 2022, 11:49

A growing number of elderly Britons have decided to settle in Malaga in order to avoid complications posed by Brexit, it has been suggested.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which now counts the United Kingdom as a European country that is not part of the EU, the number of British residents in Malaga has increased by 15 per cent.

The age of non-EU Europeans living in Malaga has also increased. Between January 2020 and July 2021, the number of residents aged 90 or more grew by 60.1 per cent while the number of residents aged 85 to 89 also increased by 51.8 per cent. The number of residents aged 80 to 84 and 75 to 79 also increased by 60.4 per cent and 59.3 per cent respectively.

However, the number of non-EU European residents aged 30 to 34 decreased by 25.7 per cent, as did the number of youths and children which saw decreases across all age groups.