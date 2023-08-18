Bosses and unions in Costa bars, restaurants and hotels agree pay rise for staff

Matías Stuber MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

Workers' leaders in the bar and restaurant and hotel industries in Malaga province have reached a preliminary agreement with owners' representatives on pay increases. The deal averts possible protests at the height of the tourist season.

The pact involves a revision of the current collective bargaining agreement, which already set a rise of 2.5% for 2023. Unions had come back saying it was not enough. Now workers will get a maximum of 3 to 4% a year rise to 2027 if inflation continues to stay above a 2-2.5% base salary rise. 105,000 workers in the hotel and hospitality industry will benefit.