Bosses and unions in Costa bars, restaurants and hotels agree pay rise for staff

Matías Stuber

MALAGA.

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:35

Workers' leaders in the bar and restaurant and hotel industries in Malaga province have reached a preliminary agreement with owners' representatives on pay increases. The deal averts possible protests at the height of the tourist season.

The pact involves a revision of the current collective bargaining agreement, which already set a rise of 2.5% for 2023. Unions had come back saying it was not enough. Now workers will get a maximum of 3 to 4% a year rise to 2027 if inflation continues to stay above a 2-2.5% base salary rise. 105,000 workers in the hotel and hospitality industry will benefit.

