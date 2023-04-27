Body parts of woman discovered inside suitcase found on the Costa del Sol A gardener raised the alarm after making the grim discovery next to a residential development in Benahavís

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body parts have been found inside a suitcase in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís.

A gardener was the one who raised the alarm after finding skeletal remains next to a residential development in the town. Apparently, he first discovered the skull, which had suffered a blow, and then other bones and women's clothing.

The suitcase that is now being analysed by forensics experts who are working on a theory that it was used to hide and transport the body. Discs from a radial saw were also found inside.

The investigators believe that the corpse could be that of a young woman - the approximate age has not yet been determined - who could have died more than a decade ago. The database of missing persons is now being studied with a wide time range.