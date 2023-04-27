Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
Body parts of woman discovered inside suitcase found on the Costa del Sol

Body parts of woman discovered inside suitcase found on the Costa del Sol

A gardener raised the alarm after making the grim discovery next to a residential development in Benahavís

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:09

Compartir

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body parts have been found inside a suitcase in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís.

A gardener was the one who raised the alarm after finding skeletal remains next to a residential development in the town. Apparently, he first discovered the skull, which had suffered a blow, and then other bones and women's clothing.

The suitcase that is now being analysed by forensics experts who are working on a theory that it was used to hide and transport the body. Discs from a radial saw were also found inside.

The investigators believe that the corpse could be that of a young woman - the approximate age has not yet been determined - who could have died more than a decade ago. The database of missing persons is now being studied with a wide time range.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pizza chain to remove ceiling decorations from Costa del Sol restaurant after two people die in Madrid blaze
  2. 2 Health workers claim Costa del Sol hospital is 'on brink of collapse' due to staff shortages
  3. 3 Half-sunken Mississippi paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina finally set to be scrapped
  4. 4 Body parts of woman discovered inside suitcase found on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Alhaurín de la Torre bus service to Malaga extended
  6. 6 Nerja mayor acquitted in illegal dump court case
  7. 7 Hitmen jailed for 35 years after planting bombs at Marbella victim's home and business
  8. 8 Costa del Sol hotels almost 90% full for long May Day holiday weekend
  9. 9 Teenage female goalkeeper subjected to vile taunts during football match in Alhaurín
  10. 10 Nerja to transform power station into museum space

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad