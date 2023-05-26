Bid to boost British bookings back to pre-pandemic levels

P.M. Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Turismo Costa del Sol and the Destinia travel website are teaming up in a bid to boost British bookings back up to pre-pandemic levels. The tourism body has started a promotional campaign with the Spain-based online travel agency, which also operates internationally and offers deals from more than 500,000 hotels and 600 airlines.

The aim of the campaign is to "strengthen the awareness of the destination and increase the number of bookings to the province of Malaga from one of the main source markets, the United Kingdom," Turismo Costa del Sol said.

As part of the campaign, a microsite dedicated to the coast's holiday resorts has been created on the Destinia website and shows information on accommodation, flight options to Malaga, as well as tips on how to best experience the culture and way of life at the location. Four exclusive mailings of the offer of the Costa del Sol have also been sent to a database of more than 10,000 registered users.

"The campaign has managed to generate a total of 177,165 page views among British users interested in travelling. In terms of bookings, during the course of the campaign, 201 bookings have been made on the Destinia UK website to the Costa del Sol," the tourism body said.

Latest data shows 76,683 British travellers stayed in hotels and apartments on the Costa del Sol in March, which is 9.4% less than in the same month of 2019. By volume of passengers at Malaga Airport, the British still occupy first place, with just over 174,000, but that is still 5% below the pre-pandemic month of March 2019.