Which were the best-selling cars in Malaga province last year Asian brands such as Toyota and Kia top the list, in a year that has been a challenge for the automobile sector

Last year had been a challenge for the automobile sector due to a number of factors. The aftermath of the pandemic and its consequences for supply chains, coupled with the microchip crisis, has led to long waiting lists at dealerships.

At the beginning of the week, the Malaga Automotive Association (AMA) published the figures for car sales in Malaga province for 2022. This showed little variation between 2021 and 2022, both having around 22,000 sales.

Of these sales Asian brands such as Toyota and Kia top the list. According to data provided by Faconauto, the sector's employers' association, to SUR, first place goes to Toyota, with 2,219 cars registered and a market share of 9.14%. In second place comes Kia, another Asian brand, with 1,833 cars registered and a market share of 7.55%. The podium is rounded off by Citroën with 1,752 registrations and a market share of 7.21%.

The top selling makes and models are:

1. Toyota (C-HR)

2. Kia (Sportage)

3.Citroën (C4)

4. Renault (Captur)

5. Volkswagen (T-Roc)

6. Seat (Arona)

7. Hyundai (Tucson)

8. BMW (X1)

9. Peugeot (208)

10. Dacia (Sandero)