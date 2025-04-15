75 years of El Paso, the Easter tradition that turns the residents of a Costa del Sol town into actors

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 09:19 Compartir

Francisco Beltrán, originally from Moclinejo, introduced a tradition to Spain's Costa del Sol that celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. The El Paso performance has been held in Benalmádena Pueblo every Maundy Thursday and Good Friday since 1950. For three quarters of a century it has involved a good part of the town's residents, who once a year become a large cast of actors.

"Francisco Beltrán was my father's first cousin and worked as an altar boy in Moclinejo church, where he first came into contact with the text El Paso and as he liked to write, he copied the libretto. Later, when he came to live in Benalmádena, he started the performance," said José Lara Cabello, one of the longest serving participants in this re-enactment of the Passion of Jesus.

He played his first role at the age of 12 and is now 72, so he has been participating in the tradition for six decades. "For the first years the scenes were very long, one performance was divided into two days and all the residents spent two or three months rehearsing," said José.

Over the years, the play has been condensed. There are still two performances, but the play is performed in its entirety twice. The rehearsals are not so taxing anymore as many play a role they already know inside out.

Different venues

Throughout its history, the venues have changed. Originally, El Paso was held in the church itself, from there it moved to the Plaza de España and later to the Plaza de Andalucía. Little by little the performance became bigger and bigger, along with the growing number of spectators. The increasing scale of the performance moved it onto land occupied by Guardia Civil barracks and Las Mimosas estate, until it reached its current location in Retamar rustic park some years ago, where the stages are up year round, as they were built on site.

El Paso de Benalmádena is composed of 35 scenes played by 150 locals and every Maundy Thursday and Good Friday it attracts more than 3,000 visitors to Retamar.