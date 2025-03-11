Man who tried to throw his wife over balcony in Benalmádena faces nine years in prison

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 13:32 Compartir

The public prosecution office in Malaga has asked for a nine-year prison sentence for the man who tried to throw his wife over the balcony, situated some seven metres above the ground, in Benalmádena. The defendant will be tried for attempted murder in March.

When the incident happened in September 2018, the couple had been together for 16 years. According to the prosecutor's initial conclusions, the defendant had an argument with his partner, during which he allegedly "grabbed her by the arm and tried to throw her over the balcony". The woman started shouting: "He's going to kill me." Upon seeing half of the woman's body hanging over the balcony, neighbours of the couple said they were going to call the police.

Although her partner did not carry out his intentions, the woman suffered several injuries and an anxiety crisis.

In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecution is seeking a 10-year restraining order and a ban on communication. She has waived the right to any compensation to which she might be entitled.