Nineteen-year-old youth armed with knife arrested after threatening to kill relatives in Benalmádena

A young man, 19, has been arrested by the National Police on the Costa del Sol after reportedly assaulting and threatening his relatives, specifically his uncle and aunt, with a large knife in Benalmádena. According to sources, the detainee was harassing them in order to get money due to drug addiction problems.

It happened a fortnight ago, around 5pm, when the suspect's mother told the police that her sister was in danger. The National Police went to the scene and found that the aunt and uncle had injuries consistent with an assault.

The health services took the victims to a health centre, while the police looked for the assailant. After locating him, they proceeded to arrest him for his alleged responsibility in a crime of injury and threats.

During the arrest, the young man allegedly attacked the police and injured one of the officers. As a result, he was also charged with an attack on authority. He was then taken to a health centre, as he was found with a bleeding wound. According to the investigation, the initial assault was related to a background of drug addiction.