Benalmádena Chess Festival attracts world-class competitors

The championships will take place between 25 and 28 February and help put the Costa del Sol resort on the 'world chess map'

The Benalmádena Chess Festival will return to the Estival Torrequebrada Hotel from Saturday 25 until Tuesday 28 February, an event that will bring together world and European chess champions.

The championship competition, now in its third year in the municipality, was announced this week by the councillor for Sports, Joaquín Villazón, together with the president of the Benalmádena Chess Club, Daniel Hidalgo.

The councillor said that the event places Benalmádena on the «world chess map», and that it has also become an element of sports tourism promotion in the town.

The tournament will present world-class players such as the Israeli Grandmaster winner, Ilya Smirin; and Ivan Cheparinov, the four-time Bulgarian champion.

«It is a spectacular tournament due to the high level of its participants. Never in Spain has a tournament been organised at this level: it is among the most important in Europe to date,» Hidalgo explained.

The most important games will be broadcast through the Chess 24 portal, making it easier for fans from all over the world to follow the matches.

Manuel Martín, event coordinator of the hotel, said, «It is a pleasure to host the tournament and further promote the Benalmádena brand internationally.»