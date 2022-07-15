Torremolinos to host series of activities to mark World Dog Day The initiative will include a demonstration by the canine unit of the Local Police, a drawing competition for children and a dog show

Torremolinos town hall has lined up a series of different activities to mark World Dog Day, which takes place on Thursday 21 July. The initiative was established in 2004 to honour our four-legged friends and to raise awareness about animal rights.

The activities will start in the Plaza Federico García Lorca at 10.30am, when the canine unit of the Local Police, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will offer an exhibition of the obedience, skills and intelligence of the unit’s police dogs.

This will be followed at midday by a prize giving ceremony for a drawing contest, an initiative in which any local child between the age of four and 13 years can enter a dog-theme drawing. Entries for the competition must be received before Tuesday 19 July. The drawing must be produced on the template that is available on the website www.deportes.torremolinos.es

The day’s activities will end with a dog show in the Plaza Picasso, which will begin at 6pm. The show will include categories for the most obedient, original and elegant dog.

Members and volunteers from the animal protection center, Animal Domus, will be on hand to raise awareness about the rising problem of pet abandonment, and to offer advice about adoption.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are more than 300 million dogs in the world, of which, around 70 per cent are homeless.