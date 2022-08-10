Torremolinos marks World Cat Day with photographic exhibition The display consists of 57 photographs that highlight the important work carried out by the local cat protection associations

Councillor Cerdán and Sandra Losilla (C) at the inauguration of the exhibition. / SUR

In order to mark the occasion of World Cat Day, which took place on Monday 8 August, Torremolinos is hosting a photographic exhibition under the banner of ‘Del Gato Doméstico-Feral’.

The exhibition, which has been installed on the first floor of the town hall building, has been organised to highlight the important work carried out by the local cat associations dedicated to controlling and looking after stray cat colonies, while also finding suitable homes for abandoned domestic cats.

The theme of the exhibition, which can be viewed between 9am and 1.30pm Monday to Friday until 29 August, is Do not abandon me, adopt me!

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by the councillor for the Environment, Francisco Cerdán, and a representative of the Asociación Málaga Felina, Sandra Losilla, consists of 57 photographs accompanied by a brief explanation of where each animal was rescued and whether or not it has already been adopted.

Cerdán presented a certificate of excellence to Losilla in recognition of the “important work” carried out by the organisation, which sterilises around 300 cats each year, as well as finding homes for hundreds of abused or abandoned animals.

Cerdán claimed that the presence of cats in urban environments without the control of their population compromises both the welfare of animals and the health of the environment.

“This integral management of these colonies must regulate and protocolise the feeding and care of stray cats. We must identify and register the colonies to form a database that helps us to control them, while giving us the chance to be able to act against any known or emerging diseases among them,” Cerdán said.