Two major projects to improve Torremolinos water supply network from both east and west sides

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 16:22

Torremolinos is set to benefit from two major water infrastructure projects that are now in progress almost simultaneously. Work will take place on both the eastern side of the municipality, bordering Malaga city, and the western side, near the border with Benalmádena, both supported by authorities outside the municipality.

The Mancomunidad association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities has given the green light for the work, which is set to renovate a section of the main supply network between Torremolinos and Benalmadena. The aim of this step is to speed up the administrative procedures, as this is a project that cannot wait, given that this is where water supply company Acosol experiences the most pipe-related issues. To put things in context, there have been four breakdowns in the past year.

Work will be carried out with the collaboration of the Junta de Andalucía regional government. The budget exceeds 11.5 million euros, co-financed by Acosol and the Junta.

Urgency

The aim is to include the drafting of the project and the execution contract in the same tender, which will allow work to begin after the summer. The first step will be the removal of the old concrete pipes, which are in a poor state.

Collaboration

The project on the part of Torremolinos that borders Malaga city has already been put out to tender fo a total of almost 8 million euros. The completion period is one year and the project involves the channelling of reclaimed water from the Guadalhorce plant. The town hall will contribute 746,115.90 euros, as will the provincial authority and the city of Malaga. Private institutions have invested an overall budget of 4,052,875.07 euros.