Work starts after Benalmádena residents demand urgent fire prevention clearing of 'neglected beach'

Benalmádena town hall has begun work to clear and tidy the area of land surrounding Playa Benalnatura, a project that was requested by the community of owners of the Costaquebrada residential development. The area was examined by municipal inspectors, who verified that, due to the dryness of the vegetation, the work was necessary in order to prevent the possible risk of injury and fires.

A survey carried out in July indicated that the eucalyptus trees were in “a state of abandonment”, and “posed a risk to pedestrians and users of the beach”.

The work, which will take around one month, will include the elimination of damaged trees and dry branches at risk of falling, along with the removal of weeds and brush.

The town hall claimed the previous PSOE council had demonstrated “a lack of responsibility”.

“Even though they were aware of the situation, they had totally neglected the problem,” councillor for environment Juan Olea said.