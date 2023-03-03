Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Archive photo of Benalmádena Costa. SUR
Work to start on ending beach erosion

Work to start on ending beach erosion

The groyne that separates the popular Malapesquera and Santa Ana beaches will be extended

Marina Rivas

Friday, 3 March 2023, 13:33

Compartir

Work to finally put a stop to sand eroding from the two main beaches on Benalmádena Costa is to start this month. Central government is spending 1.1 million euros on extending the groyne that separates the popular Malapesquera and Santa Ana beaches by 80 metres. This will trap more sand and prevent the beaches from washing away during winter storms. The work is expected to take 10 months to complete.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad