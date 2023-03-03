Work to start on ending beach erosion

Marina Rivas Compartir Copiar enlace

Work to finally put a stop to sand eroding from the two main beaches on Benalmádena Costa is to start this month. Central government is spending 1.1 million euros on extending the groyne that separates the popular Malapesquera and Santa Ana beaches by 80 metres. This will trap more sand and prevent the beaches from washing away during winter storms. The work is expected to take 10 months to complete.