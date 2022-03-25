National beach handball team prepares for the 2022 World Championships on the Costa The Arena Warriors, who won the bronze medal at the European Championships held last year in Bulgaria, will play four friendly matches against Norway in Torremolinos next month

Torremolinos will host four friendly matches between the Arena Warriors, the women's national beach handball team, and Norway's national team next month in preparation for the 2022 World Championship.

The Arena Warriors’ coach, Juan Pablo Morillo, has picked 16 top players to participate in the four preparatory matches, two of which will take place on Tuesday 19 April (6pm and 7pm), while the remaining two matches will take place the following day at the same time.

This is the first pre-match preparation games of the women's senior team after winning the bronze medal at the European Championships held last year in Bulgaria.

The national team will now begin to prepare for the World Championship that will take place in Greece in June.

The team’s coach said, "We face this first concentration with great enthusiasm and with the aim of preparing as best as possible for the World Championship. We want to give continuity to the project, which was started last year, and incorporate new players who are performing at a high level in the national circuit."

The coach added that his team will enter the tournament with the “highest sporting aspirations”, although he pointed out the level of professionalism of the Norwegian team.

“Being able to play against Norway, which is a top-level rival, will allow us to observe the performance of these players and strengthen the game systems and the tactical work that we want develop”.