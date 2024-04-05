Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Woman suffers serious head injuries after being struck by van in Benalmádena
112 incident

Woman suffers serious head injuries after being struck by van in Benalmádena

The victim, aged 39, was transferred to a Malaga city hospital, given the seriousness of her injuries

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:05

There was a serious road traffic accident in Benalmádena last night (Thursday 4 April) and a 39-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a van on Avenida Antonio Machado, according to sources.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm, when the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received calls from several eyewitnesses saying that a woman was lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state.

According to the callers, she had just been struck by a van.

Immediately, the Local Police and ambulance services were alerted and the victim was transferred to the Regional University Hospital in Malaga city, given the seriousness of her injuries. According to initial reports, it appears that she suffered a cranioencephalic fracture as a result of the impact.

