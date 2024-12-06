Welding work was possible spark of major blaze at Aqualand water park in Torremolinos

Firefighters from Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Malaga responded to a huge fire at around 3.40 pm on Thursday at the Aqualand water park in Torremolinos. According to initial reports, the fire started in a slide attraction, the Speed Racer, located in front of the popular Kamikaze ride. As for the cause, the town hall claims that, according to the firefighting services, the origin was a spark during welding work.

No personal injuries were reported, as clarified by municipal sources, although there is considerable material damage. While the extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed, the set of slides affected by the flames has been completely destroyed as can be clearly seen from the images. The quick response of the firefighters and the water park staff, along with their safety measures, prevented the consequences of the incident from being more severe.

It took firefighters around an hour to extinguish the flames, which were quite spectacular due to the material that had been burnt. The fire caused a spectacular column of smoke that could be seen from various points along the Costa del Sol. Not surprisingly, the 112 emergency telephone number received about fifty alerts from members of the public warning of

Aqualand Torremolinos is planning to mark its 40th anniversary with a plan to update and improve the facilities, part of which includes the renovation of a large number of the attractions. In fact, one of the most important upgrades planned is the renovation of the famous Kamikaze attraction, with a new theme, with the idea of transforming it into a giant volcano.

The fire at the water park also caused some traffic problems on the access roads to Torremolinos in the area of the Palacio de Ferias, due to the so-called 'rubber-necking effect'. It also surprised many of the people who were in El Pinar de Los Manantiales, located next to Aqualand, where many residents of Torremolinos spend their leisure time, as well as the users of the neighbouring municipal sports complex.

Acknowledgements

Through her social media networks, the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, thanked the Torremolinos, Malaga and Benalmádena firefighters, as well as the Local and National Police officers and the teams from Aguas de Torremolinos and Litosa, who were also mobilised in the face of the spectacular fire. "All of them contributed to control a huge fire very quickly," she said.