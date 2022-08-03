Water supply restored in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa after overnight cuts Acosol has completed the ‘complicated’ repair of a main supply pipe one day ahead of schedule

The water supply has been fully restored in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa after a main 80cm supply pipe burst at the weekend, which led to night time water cuts for many residents.

Acosol, the public company working for the municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, reported on Tuesday that repair of the affected pipe in Benalmádena was complete, which had left several areas of the town with night water cuts for two days. Although at first it was estimated that the repair would not be completed until Wednesday, the company managed to bring the date forward after pulling out all the stops.

Therefore, the supply was restored from Tuesday afternoon onwards in the affected areas of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa, arriving progressively at properties throughout the day, depending on the distance to the water deposit and height of each building.

The water company said "it has been possible to complete the repair ahead of schedule thanks to the efficiency and speed of the work carried out by the Acosol staff”, while apologising to the residents affected by the disruption to their supply.