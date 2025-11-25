Work on long-awaited Costa del Sol 'water highway' will begin in two weeks' time

José Carlos García Benalmádena Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 12:53 Share

The long-awaited work on the 'water highway', essential for the transfer of water between the western Costa del Sol and Malaga, will start in two weeks' time. After awarding the work to the joint venture formed by CHM Obras e Infraestructuras and Albaida Infraestructuras for 13.66 million euros, the public water company, Acosol, has announced that the work will begin "approximately in the second week of December".

The new route of around six kilometres will connect Torrequebrada (Benalmádena) with El Pinillo (Torremolinos), and will replace the current one; an old pipeline in which four breakdowns were recorded in 2024 alone.

Preparations will begin this week, with a series of preliminary on-site tasks in Benalmádena. A small initial section will be ready before the end of the year, which will continue to be expanded after the Christmas holidays. At the end of the first month of 2026, work will begin in Torremolinos.

Connections to municipal networks

The new route takes advantage of the platform of the old N-340 (Avenidas del Sol and Antonio Machado) in Benalmádena, and Avenida Alcalde Miguel Escalona Quesada in Torremolinos, to link up with existing sections of iron pipeline. The project includes three connections with the municipal networks of these two towns.

The work will also include the installation of a smaller pipeline - which will run in parallel along the same route - that will allow Benalmádena and Torremolinos to make use of the reclaimed water for irrigation and public and private cleaning, once the necessary permits have been obtained.

The president of the community of municipalities on the western Costa del Sol, Manuel Cardeña, has met with the mayors of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, in order to "maintain a permanent dialogue and coordination from a technical and informative point of view for the optimal execution of the project". "We are very pleased with the start of the operations that will guarantee a more secure, stable and efficient supply for all the residents," Cardeña said.