Watch as alleged member of Calabrian mafia group arrested in Benalmádena Operation Eureka, coordinated with Europol and the authorities of various European and Latin American countries, has resulted in 132 'Ndrangueta members being arrested

National Police arrested the man at his home in Benalmádena.

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than a hundred members of the notorious 'Ndrangueta mafia gang have been arrested in a huge international operation, including one person who was detained in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol.

National Police arrested the alleged member of the Calbrian mafia group at his home in the Malaga coastal town in the macro-raid, codenamed Eureka.

The person, according to investigators, played an important role in the group, as he was one of the people in charge of coordinating large shipments of drugs from Spain to Italy.

In February 2021, he was also allegedly the ringleader of a major plot to transport 500 kilograms of cocaine from Panama, police said.

Police seized twelve mobile phones, as well as 4,325 euros and 1,000 Swiss francs during the raid on his house.

He has been charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.

According to the National Police, he was also arrested in Barcelona in 2003, where he was posing as a businessman using a false identity.

Operation Eureka, coordinated with Europol and the authorities of various European and Latin American countries, has resulted in 132 'Ndrangueta members being arrested.

During the three years of the investigation, agents determined how the group was structured and where its headquarters were based, including San Luca in Italy, and its branches in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Portugal, Austria and Colombia.

The 'Ndrangheta is known for its criminal activity linked to international drug and arms trafficking. From the start of the investigations in 2020 until January 2022, they have been linked to the trafficking of more than 4,000 kilograms of cocaine.