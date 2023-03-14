Wanted fugitive arrested in Torremolinos The man was held for domestic abuse before it was found that he was on the run from the French authorities

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police in Torremolinos have arrested a dangerous fugitive wanted by the French authorities under a European arrest warrant. He was wanted in connection with drug trafficking, theft of weapons, assaulting a police officer and violent escape.

The fugitive, living on the Costa del Sol town under a false identity, was arrested after a complaint of domestic abuse was made against him. Once in custody, police discovered his true identity.

The fugitive had made his escape from Liancourt prison in France when he was transferred to hospital with a self-inflicted injury. While in hospital, he assaulted a nurse and violently attacked the police officers who were guarding him, managing to get away.

After his arrest in Torremolinos, he was handed over to the national court.