Visiting priest arrested on Costa del Sol with packets of drugs in his possession
During a search of 45-year-old clergyman's holiday flat, police officers found a precision scale and a bag containing a narcotic substance
Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 14:47
National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 45-year-old priest in Torremolinos for his alleged involvement in a crime against public health. The provincial police headquarters has confirmed that the man was caught with a dozen or so packages of drugs.
The arrested man, from the Archdiocese of Toledo, was stopped in the early hours of Monday 22 September on the public road with a quantity of various narcotic substances that exceeded what could be understood as that intended for personal consumption.
After a search of the suspect's apartment, who was holidaying in the the town, police officers found a precision scale and a bag of drugs. For this reason, he was arrested and his case will be heard by a court in Torremolinos.
