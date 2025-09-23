Visiting priest arrested on Costa del Sol with packets of drugs in his possession

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 45-year-old priest in Torremolinos for his alleged involvement in a crime against public health. The provincial police headquarters has confirmed that the man was caught with a dozen or so packages of drugs.

The arrested man, from the Archdiocese of Toledo, was stopped in the early hours of Monday 22 September on the public road with a quantity of various narcotic substances that exceeded what could be understood as that intended for personal consumption.

After a search of the suspect's apartment, who was holidaying in the the town, police officers found a precision scale and a bag of drugs. For this reason, he was arrested and his case will be heard by a court in Torremolinos.