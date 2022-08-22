Torremolinos to install ‘violet’ and ‘rainbow’ points at feria in order to prevent sexist violence and hate crimes The points will promote equality and a culture of partying and leisure free of harassment, while raising awareness of gender violence and offering information and advice, along with medical assistance when necessary

The initiative has the collaboration of the provincial authority and will provide help to victims of sexist violence. / SUR

In order to ensure a safe environment during the forthcoming festivities in honour of the town’s patron, San Miguel, Torremolinos town hall has announced that it will install ‘violet’ and ‘rainbow’ points at different locations of the romeria and the feria again this year.

The initiative, which has the collaboration of the provincial authority, will provide help and assistance to victims of sexist violence and hate crimes. The town hall said that the objective of the project is to “break with prejudices and misconceptions and raise awareness about a problem of social significance with the aim of proposing a culture of partying and leisure free of harassment”.

The points will promote equality, raise awareness of gender violence and offer information and advice, along with medical assistance when necessary.

A spokesperson for the council said, “In this way, an attempt has been made to let people know how to act in case of witnessing this type of aggression, how to help and where to go.”