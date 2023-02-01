Torremolinos remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust A commemoration service, attended by members of the local Jewish communities and associations, along with Robert Stern, son of a Holocaust survivor, marked the liberation in 1945 of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau

Torremolinos remembered the victims of the Holocaust with an act that took place at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre on Tuesday (31 January).

Organised by the town hall to mark the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust (27 January) the event was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, along with Robert Stern, son of Yossef Stern, a Holocaust survivor; the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain, Isaac Benzaquen; the president of the Jewish Community of Torremolinos, David Obadía, as well as representatives of several local groups and associations.

The commemoration service marked the liberation by Soviet troops in 1945 of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“Torremolinos is a town known worldwide for its love of freedom, and our best values are difference and diversity.

“A society that is based on human rights and on the defence of freedom must be prepared to look back and learn from its past, from its successes and from the mistakes. This nightmare of the Shoah, which left a trail of millions of deaths, can never be forgotten and must serve to remind us every day of the importance of values such as freedom and democracy,” the mayor declared.

Margarita del Cid chats with members of the local Jewish communities. / SUR

Words of comfort for victims of Ukraine war

Del Cid also offered words of comfort to the victims of the war in Ukraine, which she said “continues to suffer harassment from a government that does not respect the freedom of the people”.

“I take this opportunity to vindicate human rights and peace in those places that today suffer from unreason,” Del Cid said.

The service also included a piano and violin concert by the Dúo Metha, which paid tribute to the survivors of the Holocaust.

“May the horror of the Holocaust make us better people, and may that light that we turn on today accompany us the rest of the year as a testimony of our commitment to freedom,” the mayor concluded.