Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Flooding at the entrance to a garage, February 2025. SUR
Community

Neighbourhood unrest in Torremolinos due to rats, snakes and flooding concerns

A residential community in La Carihuela is demanding a municipal response to problems with an abandoned restaurant site and the damage suffered due to the torrential rains last winter

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 18:03

A dozen property owners on Calle Salvador Allende in the La Carihuela neighbourhood of Torremolinos are asking the town hall to put an end to the problems they have to put up with every time there is intense rainfall and adopt solutions to eradicate the "insalubrity" that the site of the old Europa restaurant causes.

The final straw was after the storms last winter, when water entered garages and damaged cars. This happened to one of the residents of this street - María Isabel Lorca.

Since then, talks have intensified with the owner of the road - the town hall. First deputy mayor and councillor for tourism Marta Huete was the point of contact. "They promised us that, in the short term, they would at least fix the pavement, which is uneven, and do other improvements. Months have gone by, and still nothing," said María.

In addition to the damages caused by the floods, the abandoned plot of the old Europa restaurant serves as a shelter for homeless people, rats and snakes, which have started to explore private gardens in the neighbourhood.

Municipal response

The town hall has stated that it is in constant contact with the affected residents, the water supply company in Torremolinos and other municipal services. One of the ideas that has arisen from these conversations involves raising the pedestrian crossing on Calle Nerja so that it can act as a barrier. Pavement improvement solutions are also being studied at the moment.

Trees which, due to their position, were conducive to runoff have also been removed and relocated, with the aim of minimising damage.

As for the Europa plot, several sanctions and clean-up orders have been against the owners, and surveillance of the site has been improved, which is located right next to people's houses.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  2. 2 The new holiday rental regulations: a significant change in the sector
  3. 3 Malaga CF set for huge windfall as former striker makes a move
  4. 4 Costa del Sol footbridge repaired following fire
  5. 5 Heartbreak in the final seconds as Spain let EuroBasket glory slip away
  6. 6 Lions continue to rally support for abandoned and mistreated donkeys in Mijas
  7. 7 Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience
  8. 8 Spanish third tier confirms east-west split for 2025-26 football season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Neighbourhood unrest in Torremolinos due to rats, snakes and flooding concerns

Neighbourhood unrest in Torremolinos due to rats, snakes and flooding concerns