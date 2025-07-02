Neighbourhood unrest in Torremolinos due to rats, snakes and flooding concerns

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 18:03 Compartir

A dozen property owners on Calle Salvador Allende in the La Carihuela neighbourhood of Torremolinos are asking the town hall to put an end to the problems they have to put up with every time there is intense rainfall and adopt solutions to eradicate the "insalubrity" that the site of the old Europa restaurant causes.

The final straw was after the storms last winter, when water entered garages and damaged cars. This happened to one of the residents of this street - María Isabel Lorca.

Since then, talks have intensified with the owner of the road - the town hall. First deputy mayor and councillor for tourism Marta Huete was the point of contact. "They promised us that, in the short term, they would at least fix the pavement, which is uneven, and do other improvements. Months have gone by, and still nothing," said María.

In addition to the damages caused by the floods, the abandoned plot of the old Europa restaurant serves as a shelter for homeless people, rats and snakes, which have started to explore private gardens in the neighbourhood.

Municipal response

The town hall has stated that it is in constant contact with the affected residents, the water supply company in Torremolinos and other municipal services. One of the ideas that has arisen from these conversations involves raising the pedestrian crossing on Calle Nerja so that it can act as a barrier. Pavement improvement solutions are also being studied at the moment.

Trees which, due to their position, were conducive to runoff have also been removed and relocated, with the aim of minimising damage.

As for the Europa plot, several sanctions and clean-up orders have been against the owners, and surveillance of the site has been improved, which is located right next to people's houses.