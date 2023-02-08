Torremolinos unemployment figures continue to fall The decrease is set to continue as the hospitality industry generally takes on extra staff in anticipation of an influx of tourists and visitors at Easter

Hospitality industry accounted for almost half of the new employment contracts last month. / SUR

Torremolinos saw a decrease in unemployment of more than 15 per cent in January compared to the same month last year, a figure that the town hall claims reflects the good economic dynamics of the town.

The municipality has registered 1,065 fewer unemployed people than in January 2022, and 923 less compared to January 2019, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Argos Observatory.

In January of this year, the town had 5,941 unemployed, while last year, the figure stood at 7,006 people, and at 6,884 in January 2019.

The town council said that 940 new contracts had been registered in the past month, and that almost half of these were in hospitality and retail industry.

Employment in hotels in the last quarter of 2022 also shows a positive rise, with 1,668 people employed, 23 per cent more than the same period of 2021, which was 1,355.

The decrease in unemployment figures is set to continue as hotels, restaurants and bars in the town get ready for the Holy Week celebrations, when the hospitality industry generally takes on extra staff in anticipation of an influx of tourists and visitors.