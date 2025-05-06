Two young men arrested following new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol

National Police officers are investigating a new shooting in Malaga province, this time in the holiday resort of Benamádena on the Costa del Sol. Two young men have been arrested for allegedly firing several shots at a third man they were following in a car. Police investigations point to a "sentimental conflict" as the background to the incident, according to sources at the force's provincial headquarters.

The incident happened last night, at around 11.30pm, in Calle Vencejo. The emergency services received calls alerting them that shots had been fired in the street. Several units of the local and national police forces went to the scene of the incident, where they found an empty shell casing and an unexploded bullet.

The victim told the officers that he was driving along the road when he noticed that another vehicle was following him. At one point, he heard gunshots, which fortunately did not hit him.

The National Police set up an extensive search operation in the area to locate the car from which the shots were fired. After a while, they found the suspects, two young men aged 22 and 26, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. The victim, aged 27, was also arrested, although in his case for a previous offence.