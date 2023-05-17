Two treated in hospital after hotel room fire in Benalmádena A hundred guests were evacuated from the premises early this Wednesday morning, as a precautionary measure, until the fire brigade deemed it was safe for them to return

A 65-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been treated by hospital medical staff following a fire that broke out at a hotel in Benalmádena in the early hours of this Wednesday morning (17 May), the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre has reported.

The fire broke out in a room of the establishment located in Port of Benalmádena at around 2.30am, which is when the first emergency calls were received. Immediately, the control room alerted the 061 health services, Benalmádena fire brigade, National and Local Police forces.

Sources from the fire brigade reported that a hundred people were evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure, and once their work was finished and the rooms were ventilated, the guests were able to return to the hotel.

The two people affected were transferred to the Benalmádena High Resolution Hospital, the receptionist, who initially tried to control the fire, due to smoke inhalation and an asthmatic woman, according to the same sources.