Two injured in gas explosion on boat in Costa del Sol marina One of them suffered burns to 25% of the body after the blast in Benalmádena's Puerto Marina

Two people were injured on Wednesday evening, 14 February, in a gas explosion on a leisure boat in Benalmádena's Puerto Marina. The incident happened minutes before six o'clock on a boat moored in the dock, near the big wheel. According to information provided by the emergency services that responded to the incident, the explosion occurred inside the hull of the boat, although the exact cause is not yet known.

Two people were injured to varying degrees: one of them with burns to 25% of the body, mainly to the face, arm and leg, and the other with bruises. The Benalmádena Fire Brigade, members of the Local Police, the National Police and the 061 emergency service were on the scene.

According to sources it appears that the fire originated in the lower part of the hull of the boat where the engine area is located, when the two injured were cleaning the boat. According to the same sources, the injured are the son of the owner of the boat and a worker, both of them residents of Benalmádena.

Initially, those who witnessed the incident tried to help put out the fire with fire extinguishers, although in the end it was the Benalmádena fire brigade that put out the flames. Until then the plume of black smoke coming from the boat could be seen from a distance. The fire caused irreparable damage to the boat, causing it to sink.