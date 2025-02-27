Two communities and a hotel donate the water from their pools for irrigation in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:01 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that a total of 250,000 litres of water from the emptying of a swimming pool has been collected from the Vela del Mar community, to which another 190,000 litres was collected from another pool on Avenida de Cuba. These resources will be used for irrigation and the washing of streets and public spaces in the municipality.

Councillor Juan Olea expressed gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation of the various communities and hotels that inform the council about the emptying of their pools so that these water resources can be reused.

This is not the first time that the council has collected water from swimming pools. During the extreme drought measures decreed last year, significant quantities of water were obtained from the Hotel Mac Puerto Marina, Hotel de Los Maites in Benalmádena Costa and the Andalucía apartment complex in Calle Le Courbosier, among others.

The council has also managed to implement the necessary measures to irrigate Parque de la Paloma with reclaimed water. In addition, other measures have been promoted to save water, such as public awareness campaigns, the digitalisation of supply networks, while efforts are underway to establish pipelines for irrigation with reclaimed water along the coast.