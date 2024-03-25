Major tour operator prepares to pack bags and move headquarters from Malaga back to Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 25 March 2024, 23:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

Holiday giant TUI is preparing to pack its bags in Malaga city and moved further along the Costa del Sol, choosing the Los Álamos area in Torremolinos as the location of its new headquarters on the Costa del Sol.

The company moved from this location to Malaga city in 2016, but is moving, Ian Livesey, head of operations for the Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, Andorra, Lapland and Iceland at the multinational tour operator has confirmed. The change of location will happen in around two months, Livesey pointed out, to a workspace located in the Avenida de la Riviera area. Until then, TUI's Malaga headquarters will continue to operate near the José María Martín Carpena sports arena.

The town hall is aware of TUI's decision to move, as the operator chose Torremolinos to hold its annual Season Readiness conference, a gathering attended by 90 company managers for the markets of Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Austria, Andorra, Belgium, Scandinavia, Finland, France and the Netherlands. Among the attendees was Nishank Gopalkrishnan, chief commercial officer of TUI, and Tanya García, destination manager and head of the Costa del Sol, among others. "With this meeting, although it is an internal company event, the importance of Torremolinos as a destination, to which we have been linked for 40 years, is made even more visible".

250,000 customers in 2023

Livesey said there were 250,000 TUI clients on the Costa del Sol in 2023. There are similar forecasts for this year, with the group's bookings already increasing by 4% compared to the same period last year.

TUI's Season Readiness conference allowed the tour operator's team to enjoy Torremolinos and meet town mayor Margarita del Cid in the iconic Casa Navajas. There, she explained the town's vision of the main driving force of the municipality's economy; tourism.

The mayor addressed the TUI conference attendees. SUR

"Torremolinos is proud that TUI has chosen our town to hold its conference prior to the start of the high season. And that it is also the place chosen to be your headquarters in the coming months, which undoubtedly strengthens our ties and commitment to a quality tourism industry," Del Cid said.

"I would also like to thank you for your professionalism, because together we have managed to ensure that Torremolinos ended 2023 as the best tourism year in history. And without having the feeling of having reached the peak, on the contrary, because we are exploring new segments, strengthening the classics and advancing in excellence," she added.

"You know that this year Torremolinos will host the most important sporting event to be held in Andalucía throughout 2024: the Triathlon World Championship. This will place us as a reference in sports tourism. We also continue to make progress in our urban regeneration project, converting spaces in the town to make them much friendlier, with more green areas and shaded spaces, which undoubtedly places us in the spotlight of sustainable tourism. And we are also working on the blue tourism segment, which will materialise over the coming year with the creation of a nautical base that will be a boost for sports and activities in the natural environment the Mediterranean offers us," Del Cid added.