Registration opens for fourth edition of Torremolinos beach triathlon An endurance multi-sport race consisting of swimming, cycling and running, the competition is organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club

Torremolinos town hall has announced that registration for the fourth edition of the popular beach triathlon can be made from Monday 12 September until Monday 10 October.

An endurance multi-sport race consisting of swimming, cycling and running, the competition, which will take place on Sunday 16 October, is organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club, with the collaboration of the Sports delegation of the town hall.

The event, which will return for the first time since the pandemic struck, attracts athletes from all over Andalucía who compete for fastest overall completion time in the male and female categories.

The race, is included in the provincial triathlon circuit, which this season will consist of ten competitions.

In addition, the triathlon club also organises a minor’s triathlon with distances adapted for the different categories and with the aim of promoting this sport modality among the younger generation.

Registration is limited to 300 participants and must be made on the Andalusian Triathlon Federation website (www.triatlonandalucia.org) Registration is 25 euros for members of the federation and 32 euros for those who are not.