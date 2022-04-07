Transformation of Avenida Alay in Benalmádena Costa will include an improved entrance to the marina The town's mayor, Victor Navas, held a meeting with local residents and business owners to explain the project, which is due to begin soon

There will be more space for pedestrians and a new entrance to Puerto Marina. Those are some of the plans for the Avenida Alay which the mayor of Benalmádena, Victor Navas, and the Councillor for Roads and Works, Joaquín Villazón, explained to some of the 500 residents and business owners from the Dian and Torremar buildings at a meeting on Monday. The modernisation and improvement project, which will cost around three million euros, will begin in the near future.

The mayor says this project is “necessary”, and is one of the most important under the council’s Sustainable Urban Development Plan (EDUSI). That plan is being financed by 10 million euros of EU funds and 2.5 million euros from the council, and it aims to modernise and improve Benalmádena Costa in order for it to recover its economic, social and tourism importance.

With regard to the marina, he says local people have asked for it to be improved so it is to have a better entrance, wider pavements and special lanes for non-polluting vehicles.

Also regarding the marina, the council has now classified the Club Náutico Marítimo in Benalmádena as a public service establishment, as it has met all the necessary requirements. It means that from now on the Club will have priority when it comes to applying for finance from the government, the Junta de Andalucía or the council for sport promotion programmes. It is the seventh yacht club in Andalucía to have been granted this recognition.