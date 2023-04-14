Town's former mayor to challenge old party rival in May's municipal elections

A. Gómez Compartir Copiar enlace

For twenty years his power seemed unchallenged. But since he lost the position as Torremolinos mayor in 2015, Pedro Fernández Montes has tried unsuccessfully to get back into office. And in May of this year, perhaps in a last attempt to win, he will stand again against current PP mayor and arch enemy Margarita del Cid. This time the 80-year-old politician will be standing for the independent Unión del Pueblo de Torremolinos party.