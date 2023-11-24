Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pueblosol underground car park in Benalmádena. L. Cádiz
Town hall in talks with Tivoli World owner about reopening 800-space car park
Town hall in talks with Tivoli World owner about reopening 800-space car park

Benalmádena council seeks to reignite commercial activity in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, starting with a car park

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 24 November 2023, 16:39

Benalmádena town hall is negotiating with Tremón, the owner of the Tívoli World amusement park and the Pueblosol underground car park in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, about the reopening of the latter.

The council has commissioned a company to assess what works would be necessary to reopen the facility, given that the 800-space car park has been closed to the public since 2017.

The idea is to "reactivate trade in the central area of ​Arroyo de la Miel," said the council. "If people can park at a reasonable price, they will come to shop, otherwise they will go to the shopping centres.

