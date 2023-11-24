Town hall in talks with Tivoli World owner about reopening 800-space car park

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall is negotiating with Tremón, the owner of the Tívoli World amusement park and the Pueblosol underground car park in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, about the reopening of the latter.

The council has commissioned a company to assess what works would be necessary to reopen the facility, given that the 800-space car park has been closed to the public since 2017.

The idea is to "reactivate trade in the central area of ​Arroyo de la Miel," said the council. "If people can park at a reasonable price, they will come to shop, otherwise they will go to the shopping centres.