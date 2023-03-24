Tourism figures continue to climb sharply in Torremolinos

According to the official INE figures, the number of overnight stays in the Costa del Sol town last month place it above major Andalusian cities such as Malaga (215,464), Granada (216,075) and Cordoba (211,296)

According to data from the Spain's national institute of statistics (INE), Torremolinos received a total of 51,765 visitors in February, which resulted in 237,855 overnight stays. With respect to the same month of 2019, which is taken as a reference prior to the pandemic, the figures represent a growth of 6.43 per cent in the number of visitors, which in 2019 was 48,634, and 16.82 per cent in overnight stays, which was 203,602.

Compared to February of last year, the increase has been even greater, with more than 25 per cent more tourists visiting the town and more than 50 per cent over night stays.

The figures consolidate the town’s position as one of the top tourist destination on the Costa del Sol, receiving more visitors than Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona.

According to the figures, the overnight stays in Torremolinos last month also places the town above major Andalusian cities such as Malaga (215,464), Granada (216,075) and Cordoba (211,296).

By nationality, the majority of visitors were Spanish (24,901), followed by those from the UK (17,678).

The town hall claim the figures show a complete recovery of tourism from the United Kingdom, which from February 2022 to February 2023 has experienced a growth of 26.45 per cent. It also shows a “striking growth” of tourists from the Netherlands, with more than 71 per cent more than the same month last year.