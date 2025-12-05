Torremolinos to have beach attendants all year round

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:10 Share

The municipal budget of Torremolinos for 2026, which exceeds 120 million euros, includes an increase in the number of beach attendants throughout the year. There are 15 posts, in line with those contracted for the summer campaign, which will work for 12 months, starting next January and, in principle, continue until 2027.

The local government has taken this decision in the belief that it will "improve an important service to citizens", which is carried out in coordination with and in support of the Local Police, who have a constant presence along the coast.

In terms of security, the local administration of Torremolinos also envisages 24 new posts for the Local Police until 2027.

The role of the beach attendants is to collaborate in monitoring compliance with local regulations, inform users about warnings and emergencies, ensure the care of the beaches and report incidents.

15 people will form the team of beach assistants

The work of the beach attendants last summer began on 23 May and continued until 30 September, alongside the rest of the operations put in place by the local authority for the peak tourist season. In previous years, this staff reported directly to one official and two Local Police officers, and carried out their duties on foot and by bicycle along the coastal strip.

The team is based in Rincón del Sol, in La Carihuela, although they also control the area from Bajondillo to Los Álamos, as well as the border with Benalmádena, next to Puerto Marina.

Together with the Local Police, these assistants are in permanent contact with the lifeguards who are deployed in 11 watchtowers.

The council has activated a 1.2 million euro contract to provide lifeguards, first aid, medical assistance and transport and assisted bathing services on its beaches

Torremolinos has also activated a procedure to order the services of rescue, lifeguard, first aid, medical assistance and transport and assisted bathing on its beaches. The estimated value of this contract is 1.2 million euros and interested companies have until 29 December to submit bids.

This service, in accordance with the prepared specification, will be provided during 2026 and 2027 and will cover the extraordinary bathing season (from Palm Sunday through to Easter Sunday), weekends and public holidays between the end of that period and 1 June, and the summer season (from 1 June to 30 September).