Torremolinos will grant up to 3,500 euros of aid to help those in danger of social exclusion to pay the rent

"The social reality is changing and complex and therefore requires maximum attention from the local government team when it comes to adapting the resources aimed at resolving situations that unfortunately some of our residents are going through," said the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, who, together with the councillor for social welfare, Gloria Manoja, has presented the main new developments in terms of social emergency aid that the municipal team will bring to the next plenary session.

The main change will allow the creation of a specific one-off aid aimed at avoiding situations of evictions. This will be aimed at those cases in which there are difficulties in paying the rent, and in which expenses related to the rent of dwellings in family units of five or more members will be covered, whose maximum amount will be 3,500 euros. "Although, until now, the only help in this sense was given once the eviction had been carried out, in the form of a temporary subsidy for accommodation, what we now aim to do is to prevent many families from having to go through this situation", the mayor explained.

"This is a way of helping to prevent this possible situation and the risk of social exclusion that it may entail. However, aid for temporary accommodation in the event of eviction or other force majeure is not only maintained, but also increased. Specifically, from one to three months, as well as the possibility of extending this situation from two additional months to three", emphasised Del Cid.

"But this is not the end of our concern for the dramatic situation that an eviction means for any family, that is why we have supplemented the section on extraordinary aid to facilitate the formalisation of a new rental contract. In this case, the amount is not limited, it will be adapted to the need. Because what we want is for this aid to be more than just an economic disbursement, but to serve as a tool so that these families can redress their situation as soon as possible", she insisted.

Exceptional situations

Emergency aid, the mayor said, is a financial benefit granted to cover expenses related to basic needs caused by exceptional situations, so that those individuals or families who, in her words, "are going through a bad time, can continue to maintain decent and adequate living conditions". "The modification of the ordinance that regulates this type of aid that we are going to bring to the plenary session consists of a considerable increase in the economic threshold that can be granted in the case of aid that is already established, and the introduction of a new and very important point," she added.

As for the rest of the aids that were already included in the municipal ordinance, the maximum economic thresholds that can be granted are considerably increased. For example, as explained by the mayor, aid for basic food, personal and child hygiene, increases from a maximum amount of 600 to 1,250 euros. The maximum amount for the purchase of equipment and basic household goods is also increased, in this case from 1,000 to 1,500 euros. For minor repairs of urgent need in the domestic sphere, the maximum amount to be granted will be increased by 1,000 to 3,000 euros.

"Nor have we forgotten those people who need specialised health treatment that they cannot afford, and the maximum amounts for dentistry have been increased from 500 to 1,200 euros, for hearing aids from 600 to 1,500 euros, and for orthopaedics from 200 to 300 euros. We are also concerned about the reincorporation into the labour market of those who are unemployed, so we consider it important to support the increased employability of these people through the promotion of obtaining or improving job training, and therefore the maximum amount of aid for this purpose will increase from 300 to 600 euros," Del Cid explained

The mayor concluded: "With all this, we want to create a solid and sufficient network of aid and guarantees within our competences, capable of supporting any family that may need the support of the closest public administration, such as their local council."