The San Miguel summer fair in Torremolinos. SUR
Business

Torremolinos unveils sponsorship plan for San Miguel summer fair

The initiative was announced by culture councillor José Manuel Ruiz, who explained there is a municipal ordinance that allows private sponsorship of events like this

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 11:51

Torremolinos town hall has announced its plans to open the San Miguel pilgrimage and fair to the municipality’s business and social network so that they can actively participate in the events through sponsorship. The initiative was announced by culture councillor José Manuel Ruiz, who explained there is a municipal ordinance that allows private sponsorship of events like this.

“I believe it's the best way for local businesses and organisations to advertise and collaborate in our summer fair. In this way, companies or associations that wish to participate as sponsors will be present with their logos and representatives at the main events," he said.

Likewise, information about the sponsors will be included in all media and social media network coverage of the fair. "The impact is guaranteed, and it's an excellent way to contribute to what is our town's main festival," the councillor added.

Ruiz said that the San Miguel fair is being conceived as an event "with the goal of involving the entire municipality". "It's not just another fair; it's our fair. It has a unique seal and distinction, and we believe that the more the entire town is involved, diversifying activities and venues, the greater the success we will achieve," he concluded.

