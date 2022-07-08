Torremolinos train station finally opens after extensive renovation works The main improvements to the new station, which cost over seven million euros, include a panoramic lift, two escalators and a staircase

Following years of problems and delays, the remodelled train station in Plaza La Nogalera was officially opened on Monday. / SUR

The long-awaited remodelling of the Torremolinos train station has finally come to an end, following the official opening, which took place on Monday (4 July).

The inauguration was attended by the president of the Renfe railway operating company, Isaías Táboas, the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid and the government representative in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández.

The station, in Plaza La Nogalera, is on the C-1 Costa del Sol local line, which runs from Malaga city centre to Fuengirola. It is one of the busiest stations, used by nearly 5,000 passengers a day, and this figure increases considerably during the high season.

Following years of problems and delays, the new station is now completely accessible to travellers with reduced mobility.

The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, put some of the blame for the delays on the former socialist council led by José Ortiz, due to their "false expectations" and "continual design changes".

The proposal to remodel the old train station was first announced in 2008, but failed to materialise. A new proposal in 2015 was rejected because it would still have caused problems for people with disabilities and would have compromised the evacuation of the station in an emergency situation. The final proposal, which was accepted in 2018, was to build a new station complete with a lift to facilitate access.

Accessibility standards

Torremolinos was one of the few stations on the Malaga-Fuengirola line that failed to comply with accessibility standards in Andalucia. The single escalator was only operational for people leaving the station, despite repeated requests made by the Ascensor Ya! organisation for the station to be modernised to allow easier access for travellers with mobility problems and those with pushchairs and heavy luggage.

The main improvements to the new station, which has cost over seven million euros, include an accessible route between the Plaza de La Nogalera and the station's entrance, along with a new panoramic lift, two escalators and a staircase. The lobby has been completely redesigned and now has a new customer service, sales and information counter. The renovations also include two lifts inside the station to assist passengers who need to use the underpass under the tracks to reach another platform.

During the official opening ceremony, Margarita del Cid thanked "the immense patience" of the residents and local traders, declaring, "Torremolinos will finally have a station it deserves, one without accessibility problems."

Recovery of emblematic space

"This work has been eternal and has deprived us of this space for far too long. Torremolinos finally recovers the Plaza de La Nogalera, an emblematic space that has been disrupted throughout this long renovation procedure," the mayor said.

However, she explained that the project will not be completely finished until later this year.

"The renovation of the area will not be one hundred percent achieved until the paving of the rest of the square and the removal of all construction material is complete. We are working on a much broader project, which aspires to turn this emblematic square into one of the places of reference of the municipality."