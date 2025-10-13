Torremolinos town hall launches free cookery workshops for aspiring young chefs

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 13 October 2025, 10:47 Share

Torremolinos town hall has organised a new series of cookery workshops aimed at the younger generation that begins this week and continues until March 29026. ‘Sabor Joven 2025 - 2026’ is an initiative that offers two workshops each month that combine creativity and flavours from around the world, presenting a "hands-on learning” experience for aspiring chefs.

“We are once again backing an activity that many of the young people in the municipality have been eagerly waiting for, as all the gastronomy-related workshops we’ve offered so far have filled up very quickly. We are returning to food-themed activities, with options ranging from Italian to Japanese and Thai cuisine,” said councillor Francisco García.

García explained that the workshops are aimed at young people aged between 14 and 30 and offer themed culinary experiences that connect culture and cooking in a fun and interactive way. All classes will take place in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre on Fridays between 6pm and 9pm.

The programme will begin on Friday 17 October with the workshop ‘fusion sushi: from Japan to Peru’, followed on 24 October by ‘Asia on your plate: from Thailand to Korea’.

The workshops continue with ‘street food: flavours of the world’ on Friday 14 November, and ‘fresh pasta: the art of making it by hand’ on the following Friday.

The workshops will continue with new themes in the coming months, responding to the interests of the town’s young people.

Participation in these workshops is free of charge and registration can be made via the Torremolinos Despega app.