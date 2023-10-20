Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourists on the beaches of Torremolinos. SUR.
Is Torremolinos a tourist town, or not?
Tourism

Is Torremolinos a tourist town, or not?

The popular Costa del Sol holiday destination has official recognition at a regional level but not at a state level in Spain. Find out why and what the Town Hall plans to do about it ...

Lorena Cádiz

Torremolinos

Friday, 20 October 2023, 12:31

Compartir

Is Torremolinos a tourist municipality? There will be those who find this question confusing, because the Costa del Sol town, which has a pioneering position in mass tourism in Spain, is undoubtedly one of the main destinations chosen by national and foreign tourists every year.

Torremolinos has official recognition as a tourist municipality at a regional Andalusian level (the Junta de Andalucía gave it that recognition many years ago), but not at state level. And this is precisely what this municipality, which officially has around 69,000 registered residents, has proposed to change.

Supported by the Alliance of Tourist Municipalities (AMT) Sol y Playa, which includes other major destinations such as Adeje, Arona, Benidorm, Calviá, Lloret de Mar, Salou and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, a commissioned study that proposes a series of changes in the current legislation, which will allow them to “access better financing”, has been presented to the government.

The study, which was presented this week in Madrid, analyses the existing legislation on tourism, not only in each of the autonomous communities, but also at a national and international level (in more than 40 countries), as well as the regulations regarding financing in each of these places. The study shows that the current legislation falls short, since only 14 Spanish localities meet the current requirements.

Second homes

Torremolinos, for example, is excluded because the number of second homes does not exceed the number of main homes, without taking into account that, like many destinations in the region, its population can triple during the summer months.

“We are talking about medium-sized municipalities, none with more than 100,000 inhabitants, but which contribute to more than 20 per cent of the tourism GDP. We deserve better financing in order to balance our contribution to the economic dynamism of the country. During the high season, municipal services are stretched to the limit to cover an overpopulation that multiplies by three or four times,” mayor Margarita del Cid said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  4. 4 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  5. 5 Storm Aline round-up across Malaga province with more rain forecast at the weekend
  6. 6 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  7. 7 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  8. 8 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  9. 9 Marbella opens several new barbecue areas in its parks
  10. 10 Hotel profitability growing faster in Malaga that almost all other city break destinations in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad