Torremolinos tourism sector makes full recovery with more than one million visitors in 2022 Around 60 per cent were foreigners, with the majority coming from the United Kingdom, followed by the Netherlands, France and Ireland

Torremolinos is looking forward to a very good year in terms of tourism. / SUR.

Torremolinos welcomed more than one million visitors in 2022, reaching a total of 4,858,729 overnight stays, according to data released by Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The town hall pointed out that these figures parallel those of 2019, the year before the pandemic, demonstrating that the town’s tourism sector has made a “full recovery”.

Of the total number of visitors, 442,747 were Spanish, while 601,312 were foreigners. As for overnight stays, 1,433,474 correspond to national visitors, and 3,425,255 to tourists from other countries.

“One of the keys to this achievement has been the involvement of everyone, which has energised the town throughout the year so that tourism does not decline and that the infinite summer of Torremolinos lasts 365 days a year,” the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said.

Del Cid added that the recovery of national tourism stands out because it demonstrates a growth of 10.5 per cent compared to the year prior to the pandemic.

As for the origin of foreign tourists who visited Torremolinos in 2022, those from the United Kingdom were the majority (151,991), followed by the Netherlands (51,345), France (47,421), Ireland (42,230), Belgium (33,955) and Germany (33,491).

The mayor claimed the hotel overnight stays make Torremolinos the most popular destination in the province, above Malaga capital and the main towns of the Costa del Sol, which, she said, “tells us that the destination is going further, and that 2023 should be a very good year in terms of tourism".

“We will continue working to complete the wide agenda of services and leisure with a greater offer and promotion of the sports and cultural sectors, which will surely have an impact on national tourism: this has been one of the keys to the consolidation of the recovery in 2022,” she claimed.