Torremolinos remembers its past with street name dedicated to historic farm

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 09:12

Torremolinos town hall has approved new street names dedicated to its history, and some of the town’s celebrated residents, including important figures from the foreign community, such as Sandra Almodóvar, a legendary Dutch transsexual singer and artist. Other streets have been named after people such as lawyer, writer and politician Clara Campoamor, for her role in highlighting women's rights; while the municipality’s link with Finland has also been recognised.

Also, in an updated street map, a review has been made of the local history, recent, in terms of its constitution as a municipality, but with deep historical roots as a population, as demonstrated by the Cortijo de Cea, the name of which has also been given to a street. The honorary chronicler of Torremolinos, Carlos Blanco, indicates that this farm, of which almost nothing remains, occupied land located south of the conference centre and exhibition hall and would have extended to the springs where the water park is located today. The farm’s income came from the main olive grove.

Blanco said the first historical reference to the farm was found in a file from 1755, preserved in the archives of the cathedral in Malaga.

“The priest, Francisco de Zea y Salvatierra, brought the Inca mill, which had two flour mills, a farmhouse with water, trees, land and the paper mill. This is significant, since it testifies to another historical reference about Torremolinos,” he said. Blanco added that the foundations and part of the structure of this complex are still preserved behind the springs.

The estate also reached what was known as Ventilla de Zea, where military horses were watered and rested on the journey from Malaga to Benalmadena and Mijas.

With the passage of time, the farmhouse changed hands and, in the 1868 registry, it appears as the property of José Navarrete. Later, in the records of 1930 and 1935, the owner is Salvador González Sánchez, married to Ana Manoja Sánchez.