Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The bronze bust in honour of Isabel Manoja in Torremolinos. SUR.
Torremolinos remembers &#039;Isabelichi&#039; 36 years after her death

Torremolinos remembers 'Isabelichi' 36 years after her death

The town hall marked the anniversary of the death of Isabel Manoja, one of the most outstanding women in the recent history of the town, by placing a bouquet of flowers on her bronze sculpture, which is located in the avenue which also bears her name

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 20 May 2024, 19:27

Compartir

Torremolinos marked the 36th anniversary of the death of Isabel Manoja Serra on Sunday 19 May, one of the most outstanding women in the recent history of the town. The town hall, who said she was “a fighter in favour of autonomy with a special social involvement, a lover of culture and a defender of Torremolinos", placed a bouquet of flowers on the bronze sculpture of the town’s ‘favourite daughter’, which is located in the avenue which also bears her name.

The artist who produced the bust, Hamilton Reed Armstrong, maintained a life-long friendship with Manoja.

Manoja, a member of one of the most prominent families in Torremolinos, was named Hija Predilecta (favourite daughter) during a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the self-government of the municipality last year, during which the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid said she was a person with a “special social involvement in our municipality and very active regarding the cause of its autonomy”.

Isabel Manoja, or Isabelichi, as she was known by family and close friends, died just four months before her most cherished dream: the independence of Torremolinos, which happened on 27 September 1988.

In a message on social media, her family said, “Thank you Torremolinos on behalf of her daughter and the whole family.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Private and shared pools can officially fill up from 1 June
  2. 2 Malaga Airport prepares an air taxi service with pilotless drones
  3. 3 Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer
  4. 4 Eleven-year-old British youngster makes impact on La Voz Kids talent show
  5. 5 More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Gerda Grepp, the journalist on the frontline of the Spanish Civil War
  7. 7 Spicy sauce made in Malaga launched into space
  8. 8 Celebrating all things Norwegian
  9. 9 'More than 50 countries have consuls in Malaga, representing 1.5 billion people'
  10. 10 Around 2,000 walkers turn out for annual fun stroll in aid of Cudeca

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad