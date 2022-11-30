Torremolinos registers best October hotel occupancy rate in ten years The Costa del Sol town recorded a more than 50 per cent increase in foreign visitors last month

For the month of October Torremolinos has broken a tourism record for the best hotel occupancy figures in the last ten years. The figures point to a significant recovery, with 101,536 bookings, representing 474,552 overnight stays in total. It is the first time that the monthly figure has exceeded 100,000 travellers staying in hotels this decade; the previous record was 94,420 in 2017.

The figures represent 35% of all travellers on the Costa del Sol in October and almost the same figure (34.88%) in overnight stays. There has also been an increase of 50.9% of foreign tourists compared to October 2021, when the Covid restrictions still reduced international tourism.

The figure for overnight stays places Torremolinos above large Andalusian cities such as Granada, Malaga and Cordoba, which have respectively registered 308,502, 259,804 and 147,024 overnight stays this October.