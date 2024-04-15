Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Margarita del Cid announces the dance day activities. SUR.
Torremolinos puts spotlight on its dance sector with new photographic exhibition
International Dance Day

Torremolinos puts spotlight on its dance sector with new photographic exhibition

The collection of 28 images of local dancers, teachers and choreographers will be installed in Plaza de Costa del Sol as part of the town’s activities to mark International Dance Day on April 29

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 15 April 2024, 15:49

Torremolinos town hall has announced a series of activities and events will be held in different locations in the town to mark International Dance Day (29 April), a day created by Unesco on the date of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, considered the ‘father’ of modern ballet.

On Sunday 28 April, a series of shows covering a variety of different styles will be offered by local dance academies, along with activities where the audience will be encouraged to participate.

The following day will see the inauguration in the Plaza Costa del Sol of an exhibition of photographs by local photographer Miguel Ángel Linares, the objective of which is to pay tribute to dance as a universal art discipline. ‘A walk through the dance of Torremolinos' features a total of 28 photographs of local dancers, teachers and choreographers who have left their mark on the town. One of these is flamenco dancer El Carrete, a legendary performer whose bronze statue was unveiled in Plaza Costa del Sol last year.

Flamenco dancer El Carrete with his statue in the centre of Torremolinos.
Flamenco dancer El Carrete with his statue in the centre of Torremolinos. SUR

The exhibition will remain in the town centre until 31 May.

“We have decided to carry out a programme of activities to coincide with International Dance Day. It is our tribute to dance as a diverse art discipline, and to commemorate those people who have chosen dance as a profession without cultural, ethnic or political barriers,” the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid said.

For a schedule of performances and activities, see www.torremolinos.es

